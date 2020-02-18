BC Non-Profit Housing Association Not Impressed With Budget 2020 – Things Will Get Worse

Victoria – The lack of new investments in affordable housing, and the delay in delivering on existing commitments, will only make B.C.’s already serious housing crisis worse, say representatives from B.C.’s community housing sector.

BC Non-Profit Housing Association (BCNPHA) and the Co-operative Housing Federation of BC (CHF BC) expressed disappointment that there are no increased investments in affordable housing in today’s budget. The cost of developing affordable housing – principally land and construction – continue to rise, and the province needs to ramp up its housing investments if B.C. is to meet its goal of building 114,000 rental homes by 2028. Instead, the province is delaying the completion of 2,400 affordable homes.

The community housing sector welcomes investments in new shelter beds, navigation centres and temporary supportive housing announced in Budget 2020. This is the right decision to deal with a crisis affecting communities across the province.

However, housing advocates worry that the crisis will only continue to worsen with the government’s projected slow-down in the delivery of new affordable homes in the coming two years. Projected completions in BC Housing’s Service Plan appear to have dropped by roughly 2,400 homes in the first four years of the government’s 10-year plan.

“Given that the housing crisis in B.C. is becoming more urgent every day, we need bold action right now,” said Thom Armstrong, CEO of CHF BC. “We are calling on the province and the federal government to respond by increasing their investment in affordable housing today and every day until we achieve our goals.”

“Affordable housing is a key pillar in building a healthy and equitable society and economy in B.C.,” said Jill Atkey, CEO of BCNPHA. “There are a quarter of a million renter households in B.C. spending more than they can afford on rent, and we can only expect this number to grow.”

Both Atkey and Armstrong acknowledged the province’s efforts to tackle the housing crisis in Homes for BC, a 30-point housing plan launched by the government in 2018. “Homes for BC is the largest provincial investment in housing affordability in Canada’s history,” they said, “but we are also facing the largest affordable housing crisis in our history, and the province’s housing investments should reflect that reality.”

