BC High School Wrestling Championships – Langley Events Centre – Monday February 17

Langley – The championship line-up is set. After a full day of wrestling – featuring 449 wrestlers in 29 divisions for a total of 682 matches – the field has been whittled down to the final two per weight class.

The athletes were competing on Sunday at the B.C. Secondary School Wrestling Championships Presented by Onni Group at Langley Events Centre.

The Championship Finals are scheduled for Monday (February 17) from 2 to 5 p.m.

Earlier in the morning (9 to 11 a.m.) will see the Consolation Finals to determine third to sixth places in each division.