Luna Float, Big Winner At 2020 Stolo Business Awards

Chilliwack – The Stolo Business Associaiton hosted the Stó:lō Business Awards Ceremony on February 15th at the Quality Hotel and Conference Center. The Master of Ceremonies was Carol Anne Hilton, MBA who is the CEO and Founder of The Indigenomics Institute. Carol Anne is a recognized First Nation’s business leader with an international Masters Degree in Business Management (MBA) from the University of Hertfordshire, England. Carol Anne is of Nuu chah nulth descent from the Hesquiaht Nation on Vancouver Island.

The evening was filled with awards honoring deserving Indigenous businesses within S’olh Temexw, the Stó:lō Traditional Territory, Indigenous entertainment and the insightful knowledge of our MC, Carol Anne Hilton.

The big winner of this first night was Luna Float, winning business of the year, Young Entrepreneur and Business Partnership of the Year. Congratulations to Nina Zetchus and her crew.

The Stó:lō Business Awards Ceremony has been implemented to help promote and celebrate the achievements of the Indigenous businesses within the Stó:lō Traditional Territory.