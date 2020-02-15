Construction About To Start On Highway 91/17 Upgrade

Delta/New West – Construction is about to get underway on the Highway 91/17 upgrade project that will improve travel time and safety for local commuters and commercial truck drivers in the Lower Mainland.

“We are proud to be working closely with regional partners and municipalities in B.C. to get projects built that contribute to safety and improve people’s lives,” said Carla Qualtrough, federal Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, on behalf of Catherine McKenna, federal Minister of Infrastructure and Communities. “These important upgrades to Highway 91/ 17 will help keep commuter and commercial traffic moving safely and smoothly across Metro Vancouver and the Lower Mainland. This is key to strengthening the local economy, easing traffic flows and creating jobs.”

The project includes a combination of safety and capacity enhancements to Highway 91, Highway 17 and the Highway 91 connector, including: