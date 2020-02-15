Abbotsford Homicide – Body Found On Keeping Road

Abbotsford – On Saturday afternoon ( @1:40PM) Abbotsford Police responded to the 37000 block of Keeping Road when a resident call 9-1-1 to report that they had located a deceased body roadside.



Abbotsford Police Department’s Patrol Officers, Major Crime and Forensic Identification Units remain on scene at this time.



This incident is being treated as suspicious.

The Abbotsford Police Major Crime Unit will be transitioning this investigation over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IHIT Tip Line at 1-877-551-4448 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.