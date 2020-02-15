2020 Stolo Business Awards – February 15

Chilliwack – The Stolo Business Associaiton will be hosting the Stó:lō Business Awards Ceremony on February 15th, 2020 at the Quality Hotel and Conference Center. The Master of Ceremonies will be Carol Anne Hilton, MBA who is the CEO and Founder of The Indigenomics Institute. Carol Anne is a recognized First Nation’s business leader with an international Masters Degree in Business Management (MBA) from the University of Hertfordshire, England. Carol Anne is of Nuu chah nulth descent from the Hesquiaht Nation on Vancouver Island.

The evening will be filled with awards honoring deserving Indigenous businesses within S’olh Temexw, the Stó:lō Traditional Territory, Indigenous entertainment and the insightful knowledge of our MC, Carol Anne Hilton.

The Stó:lō Business Awards Ceremony has been implemented to help promote and celebrate the achievements of the Indigenous businesses within the Stó:lō Traditional Territory.

Anyone may nominate a business or organization, An individual, business or organization may self-nominate, One nomination form entry per category, A business may be nominated for multiple categories.

https://sba.wufoo.com/forms/nomination-form/