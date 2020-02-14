Stó:lō Day of Action in Support of Wet’suwet’en – Friday February 14 – Noon – BC Transit To Re-Route Buses

Chilliwack – Support for the anti-pipeline protesters in unison with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, has been felt throughout BC.

First on the Northern First Nations land, then almost haulting the opening of the Legislature in Victoria on Tuesday.

That was followed by major traffic disruptions in Vancouver. First at the Port of Vancouver then at Cambie and Broadway and on Thursday and Friday, the shutdown of the West Coast Express for commuters.

In Chilliwack, a sympathy protest will happen on Valentine’s Day. Traffic will be closed on Knight Road near Chilliwack River Road from Noon to approximately 4PM. (A similar protest was in Chilliwack at Five Corners in January).

BC Transit posted that the protest will take place in Chilliwack between Kerr road and Knight road, blocking traffic in both directions. The Routes most effected will be #7 Broadway, #1 Vedder and #66 FVX.

From their Facebook page (where a map of the protest can be found) : This event is a call out to all Stó:lō Warriors, elders, leaders, Matriarchs, drummers, dancers and singers! We want to send a message in support of the Wet’suwa’ten Chiefs and their efforts to secure their territory against the impending pipeline.



The organizers called for help from all Nations to shut down their towns to send a message to government – so that is what we are doing! By sending messages of support from our Leadership, prayers, and a collection of $ to send to their legal team – we can say we did what we could in solidarity with them.

Code of Conduct

We, the Stó:lō people, want to outline a code of conduct for the participants in this non-violent gathering. We do not condone any violence, if you are identified to be acting outside of these expectations, the RCMP is on stand by to assist with your removal. These are our teachings, passed down by our elders which we wish to uphold.

Participants are encouraged to wear regalia, drums, rattles, display or wear red dresses and share their messages with signs and sing the songs of our people. Anything that obstructs the face such as masks, etc. are discouraged. If you are concerned about someone’s conduct being unsafe or perhaps poses a risk to others, alert an organizer or the RCMP.

We are calling on men to stand in front of the women leading the march and the perimeter to represent the protection of our community.

RCMP Involvement

We have met with the RCMP to clarify that their role is to facilitate our group to exercise our right to march and rally and public safety. If you are feeling unsafe, they are on site to de-escalate. We are thankful for our longstanding relationship with the local Indigenous RCMP and their willingness to keep our people safe.

Tips

• Be prepared for rain

• Be prepared to walk

• Educate yourself on the current events: