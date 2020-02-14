Abbotsford Urgent And Primary Care Centre Opens In April

Abbotsford – People living in Abbotsford will soon have better access to team-based urgent and primary care with the opening of the city’s first urgent and primary care centre.

The centre will be operated by Fraser Health and is located at unit 100 – 2692 Clearbrook Rd (between Old Yale and South Fraser Way). Expected to open in April 2020, it will support regular, ongoing health care for people who do not have a primary-care provider and urgently needed primary-care services, particularly during evenings and weekends when care is difficult to find outside of the emergency department.

“The urgent and primary care centre is a real solution that will improve access to care to the approximately 30,000 people in Abbotsford who do not have a primary-care provider. They will benefit from increased access to same-day appointments and better access to regular, ongoing care,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “By connecting residents with a team of health-care providers, we are making sure British Columbians continue to receive the comprehensive health care they need, when they it need.”

The centre was co-designed in partnership with the Abbotsford Division of Family Practice, local patients, UBC Family Practice residents and Fraser Health.