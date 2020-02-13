AbbyPD’s Vintage 1965 Police Cruiser (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford Police Department will be turning 65 this year. To be specific, we will be celebrating 25 years as the Abbotsford Police Department and 40 years as the Matsqui Police Department. This significant milestone will be marked by numerous events, activities and the restoration of a vintage police cruiser.

In the fall of 2019, the Abbotsford Police Department partnered with the Abbotsford Police Foundation to begin the process of restoring an era-correct vintage police cruiser. A 1965 Chevrolet Biscayne was recently purchased, and AbbyPD officers transported it from Spokane, Washington to its new home in Abbotsford.

Over the next several months, AbbyPD officers and community partners will be volunteering their time to restore this important piece of Abbotsford/Matsqui Police history. Once completed, our restored cruiser will be on display at community events, parades and public presentations.

Owners of vintage vehicles commonly name their vehicle after a significant female figure. In keeping with this tradition, the AbbyPD is pleased to announce that our vintage cruiser will be named after recently retired Abbotsford Police Inspector Carol Powell. Carol is well known in our community and was a well-respected and compassionate police officer. She is known for her volunteer hours and her caring nature. In her off-time, Carol has taken on the role of Mrs. Claus on countless occasions, delivering toys to sick children and bringing a smile to many families.

The project’s main coordinator, Sgt. Chris Nightingale notes, “I have been extremely excited and honoured to take part in this community-oriented restoration. Although we are still in the early stages, the support and generosity from our community have been impressive. This cruiser connects us with those we serve and preserves our history. It has brought together current and retired police officers, some of whom are nearing 90 years of age. I genuinely believe that our vintage police cruiser will be one of the nicest in North America. Our goal is to showcase her at the Canada Day parade, although I may have to arm wrestle Chief Serr for the keys!”