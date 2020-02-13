Abbotsford On Line Survey/Public Forums On Cultural Strategy

Abbotsford – Residents are invited to share their thoughts on the role culture plays in Abbotsford to shape the development of a Culture Strategy for the City. Various engagement activities and events will give residents the opportunity to reflect on the cultural assets and services that currently exist, and share their aspirations for the future role of culture in Abbotsford.

What is a Culture Strategy?

A culture strategy is a plan that informs the City on the resident’s priorities, municipal best practices, and on how to create a robust cultural vibrancy in Abbotsford. The plan will influence priorities, policies, and how the City should leverage opportunities in our current context.

When the strategy is complete, it will provide a clear direction, long term vision, and a framework on how the municipality will support and manage culture in Abbotsford, and integrate this into a wide range of local government planning activities.

Why does Abbotsford need a Culture Strategy?

As Abbotsford continues to grow, cultural vitality will be critical to create a sense of place and identity, enhance quality of life, and contribute to economic prosperity. Culture has more to offer than just its intrinsic value; as one of the four key pillars of community, it is an important pillar. In order for the city to create the best environment for culture to flourish, a city must have a framework that will map out how it will manage and support its cultural assets, to ensure the benefits of cultural assets and services are realized to the benefit of all.

The Culture Strategy will build on previous City plans, strategies and policies and will provide a vision and an action plan for strengthening culture delivery and services in Abbotsford.

How to get Involved:

· Take the online survey

· Attend one of our Community Workshops

· Host Your Own Engagement (grants available)

For more information register at https:letstalkabbotsford.ca/culturestrategy