District Of Kent Post-Flood – Rockwell Drive Water Supply Up and Running

District of Kent – Residents of Rockwell Drive have returned to their homes as they now have road access and the damaged potable water infrastructure has been repaired.

The waterline is repaired and has been chlorinated. Water from the Rockwell Drive Distribution System was tested in accordance with Fraser Health Authority standards and has been deemed safe to drink. Residents have been notified that their water is now safe for consumption and cooking.

The District thanked the Chilliwack Water Store for generously donating 100 4L jugs of potable water for affected residents.

Any residents with further questions concerning the water notice can contact Patrick Stephens, district engineering technologist at 604-796-2235 or email him at pstephens@kentbc.ca.