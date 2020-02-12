2020 RCMP Law Enforcement Career Fair, Saturday February 22

New Westminster – The BC-RCMP will be partnering with other Law Enforcement agencies and hosting the seventh annual Law Enforcement Career Fair on Saturday, February 22rd, 2020. The event will take place at the Justice Institute of British Columbia (JIBC) – New Westminster Campus from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm.

A number of representatives from law enforcement agencies from across BC will be on site and available to answer questions regarding their roles and responsibilities in the community, their hiring process, and any other questions future applicants may have.

Currently the RCMP is seeking to hire over 1200 police officers nationally this year. The demand is also growing for other agencies. This is a very positive time to be interested in law enforcement. It is a great opportunity for anyone interested in becoming a law enforcement officers.

The event is free and anyone interested in, or knows someone who may be interested in a career in law enforcement, is encouraged to attend the JIBC.

Justice Institute of British Columbia – New Westminster Campus

715 McBride Boulevard

New Westminster, BC

V3L 5T4

To register for this event, contact 1-877-RCMP-GRC (1-977-726-7472), or at ediv_hr_RECRUITING@RCMP-GRC.gc.ca. Or visit our website at rcmpcareers.ca.