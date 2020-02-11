Yarrow Days 50th Anniversary Planning Has Begun

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn February 11, 2020

Yarrow – Who’s excited for Yarrow Days 2020?! Look at the size of this planning committee – it takes a village to raise a village. It may be February but it takes a lot of work to put Yarrow Days together.

This Facebook posting was done by committee member Natalie Jones.

ALSO can you believe this is the 50th Anniversary of the beloved community event.

In honour of 1970 being the first year, this year’s theme is Feeling Groovy… so guess you can look forward to YARROW DAZE June 6 + 7 .

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Yarrow Days 50th Anniversary Planning Has Begun"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.