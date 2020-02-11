Yarrow Days 50th Anniversary Planning Has Begun

Yarrow – Who’s excited for Yarrow Days 2020?! Look at the size of this planning committee – it takes a village to raise a village. It may be February but it takes a lot of work to put Yarrow Days together.

This Facebook posting was done by committee member Natalie Jones.

ALSO can you believe this is the 50th Anniversary of the beloved community event.

In honour of 1970 being the first year, this year’s theme is Feeling Groovy… so guess you can look forward to YARROW DAZE June 6 + 7 .