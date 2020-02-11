The Woman Behind Meadow Rose Society, Kathereen Kessler, Dies

Chilliwack – Anyone in media, in social work and those who were friends are in shock. Kathereen Harris Kessler has died.

The founder of Meadow Rose Family Help Center Society helped so many young mom’s in Chilliwack and the Eastern Fraser Valley.

Her daughter Jennifer Sask posted to Facebook: It is with a heavy heart and so much sadness that I announce that my beautiful mother, Kathereen Harris Kessler passed away suddenly this past Sunday, February 9th. My mom was radiant inside and out, and brought so much joy wherever she went. She was so loved by many and will be greatly missed. Words couldn’t express the immense sadness that this news has brought. A celebration of life will be held for her on March 21st, details to be announced.

Former Chilliwack-Kent MLA Gwen O’Mahony posted to Facebook: So sad. I just learned that the founder of Meadow Rose Family Help Center Society, Kathereen Harris Kessler, passed away. When I lived in Chilliwack and was running for office I was fortunate to meet Kathereen, who out of pure compassion was running a charity center for young moms. It was an absolute pleasure to attend her fundraisers and participate in Meadow Rose activities. Just a few months ago we met up when she visited Nanaimo and discussed the needs of Nanaimo. In the back of my mind I thought that maybe we could partner on a project some time in the future. I just can’t believe she’s gone.