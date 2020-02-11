Stó:lō Day of Action in Support of Wet’suwet’en – Friday February 14 – Noon

Chilliwack – Support for the anti-pipeline protesters in unison with the Wet’suwet’en First Nation, has been felt throughout BC.

First on the Northern First Nations land, then almost haulting the opening of the Legislature in Victoria on Tuesday.

That was followed by major traffic disruptions in Vancouver. First at the Port of Vancouver then at Cambie and Broadway.

In Chilliwack, a similar protest will happen on Valentine’s Day. Traffic will be closed on Knight Road near Chilliwack River Road from Noon to approximately 4PM. (A similar protest was in Chilliwack at Five Corners in January).

From their Facebook page (where a map of the protest can be found) : This event is a call out to all Stó:lō Warriors, elders, leaders, Matriarchs, drummers, dancers and singers! We want to send a message in support of the Wet’suwa’ten Chiefs and their efforts to secure their territory against the impending pipeline.



The organizers called for help from all Nations to shut down their towns to send a message to government – so that is what we are doing! By sending messages of support from our Leadership, prayers, and a collection of $ to send to their legal team – we can say we did what we could in solidarity with them.