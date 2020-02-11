Kent Council – February 10 Highlights: Emergency Operations Centre, Kent 125 Update

Kent- Kent Council highlights from the meeting on February 10, 2020.

Emergency Operations Centre updates

On February 1, 2020, Mayor Pranger declared a State of Local Emergency after extreme rainfall caused severe localized flooding, landslides and rockfall damaging potable water infrastructure in the Rockwell Drive to Sasquatch Provincial Park areas. Evacuation orders were issued at 4:00 pm that evening due to damaged road infrastructure, no potable water and rapid water flows across the highway.

To facilitate quick communication with the public, the District has created the Emergency Operations Centre webpage. Residents can view information relating to press releases, updates, notices and information about the Disaster Financial Assistance program offered through Emergency Management BC. The public is encouraged to check this page frequently for updates as information is shared as it becomes available. Please share www.kentbc.ca/eoc with anyone affected by this incident.

The Evacuation Order and Amended Evacuation Order for Rockwell Drive were rescinded on February 8 at 4:00 pm.

Mayor Pranger stated that the speed at which the community recovered was impressive. “The original estimate was that families would be out of their homes for up to three weeks. The Province, Emil Anderson, Agassiz RCMP, Kent Harrison Search and Rescue and District staff cooperated and coordinated so efficiently that most families were home after one week. Thank you again to the public for keeping away from the area allowing crews to work, this certainly contributed to the restoration being completed so swiftly.”

Residents currently waiting for confirmation of potable water may access water jugs as donated by the Chilliwack Water store for their cooking and consumption needs. The jugs are available for pick up at the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre at 6660 Pioneer Avenue. Proof of residency is required and residents will be notified once water testing results are confirmed by Fraser Health.

A State of Local Emergency (SoLE) remains in effect at this time.

Traffic control box beautification

Council supported wrapping the traffic control box at the corner of Highway 9 and Morrow Road (in front of A&W) at a cost of up to $1,000. The funds were approved provided that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure (MOTI), owner of the electrical box as maintained by Cobra Electric, agreed to split the cost.

MOTI has confirmed their support for the project and staff are awaiting a cost estimate from Marcom Signs and Graphics. It was noted that a similar sized box was wrapped in 2018 at the CRCC for a cost of $1,122.50 plus tax.

Though the final image has yet selected, Council requested that it be in the theme of growing corn, representing the District’s agricultural heritage.

District receives Canadian Award for Financial Reporting

The District was once again awarded the Canadian Award for Financial Reporting (CAnFR) by the Government Finance Officers Association for its annual financial report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018.

CAnFR was established to encourage municipal governments throughout Canada to publish high quality financial reports and to provide peer recognition and technical guidance for officials preparing these reports.

Kent 125 celebration updates

Check out podcasts conducted by John Henry Oliver as he interviews different residents, workers and government representatives within the District. Hear them reminisce and check back regularly for more updates!

Taste of Agassiz will be back as part of the 125 party. This event used to be an annual one several years ago, to showcase food grown in the area. The planning committee is meeting discussing dates, talking with chefs, determining locations and menu items. It is tentatively scheduled to be held at the Agricultural Hall in early November.

Upcoming events

Free Family Fun Day: Saturday February 15 from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Open Play drop-in admissions are free all day! There will be community displays, giant inflatables, games and refreshments available.

On Monday, February 17, bring your family to the Museum to learn more about our community by taking part in our fact-finding hunt! Enter the Family Heritage Portrait contest using exhibits as backdrops.