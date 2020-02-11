Chilliwack Loses BCHL Showcase Event To Salmon Arm

Salmon Arm/Chilliwack – The BCHL has announced the host team for the 2020 Showcase Festival event – the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

This will be the first time Salmon Arm has hosted the event, as it was held in Chilliwack since its inception in 2012 and was split between Chilliwack and Penticton last year.

“Our organization is thrilled to be hosting this event here in our community,” said Silverbacks General Manager Brooks Christensen. “The Showcase is a key piece to our league’s success every year and we are eager to display our community’s strong support for junior hockey.

“We are looking forward to hosting scouts, players, parents and fans during the Showcase Festival and are excited for people to see what Salmon Arm has to offer.”

Similar to last year’s event, the league will focus on a festival atmosphere on top of the high-level hockey fans and scouts have come to expect. Fans will have the opportunity to participate in activities to engage the local community as well as a Fan Zone with fun and interactive events for people of all ages.