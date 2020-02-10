Squiala Election Notice To Fill Councilor Vacancy – Nomination Meeting Thursday February 20

Squiala First Nation/Chilliwack – The Chief and Council of Squiala First Nation have called an election to fill a vacancy for the position of Councilor for a three year term.

The nomination meeting will be at the Squiala band office on Thursday February 20 from 6PM to 8PM.

Candidates are reminded that unless they bring a current Criminal Records Check to the nomination meeting, they will not be eligible to stand for election.

The election will be held at the Squiala Band Office on Wednesday March 4th. Voting hours are from 9 AM to 6PM.

Copies of the Election Regulations and Procedures and the Voters List are available upon request at the Band Office.