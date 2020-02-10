Parent Info Sessions To Discuss New AD Rundle Integrated Arts and Technology Cohort – Launching September 2020

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack School District offering an Integrated Arts and Technology opportunity at AD Rundle Middle School beginning September 2020 for students in grades 6 – 8.

An integrated arts and technology approach encourages curiosity, open-mindedness, and a willingness to think “outside the box” within an interdisciplinary, collaborative learning environment.

This cohort precedes the opening of the new Integrated Arts and Technology Secondary School (September 2021). Students enrolled in the AD Rundle Cohort will have the opportunity to transition directly to the new Integrated Arts and Technology Secondary School in grade 9.

Registration will close on March 31, 2020. Visit https://sd33.bc.ca/integrated-arts-and-technology-k-12-program to register and for further information.

Parent information meetings are scheduled for 6:30pm February 13 at Mt Slesse Middle, and 6:30pm February 20 at Chilliwack Middle.