Chilliwack RCMP Need Help ID’ing Garden Drive Arson Suspect (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – RCMP need your help to identify the image of a person taken from a security camera.

The images of a person throwing an inflammable device at a trailer were captured by a surveillance camera in the 9000-block of Garden Drive around 5:15AM February 4, 2020.

Frontline officers immediately responded to the fire but following comprehensive patrols of the area a suspect was not located by police.

As Chilliwack RCMP General Investigation Support Team (GIST) pursue their investigation police are reaching out to the public for witnesses who may have noted someone appearing out of place in the neighbourhood.

In particular Investigators are requesting the operator of a vehicle driving through the neighbourhood near the time of the incident to contact us, says Constable Keven Biagioni of Chilliwack RCMP. Very fortunately the occupant of the trailer was not injured.

Anyone with information to identify the subject in the video or information regarding this event is urged to contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.