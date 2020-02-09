FVRD Cannabis ByLaw Public Hearing For Area E and H – Tuesday February 18

Fraser Valley/Columbia Valley – The FVRD is updating zoning bylaws to reflect changes to federal and provincial cannabis regulations. The purpose of Bylaw 1547, 2019 is to provide definitions for Cannabis, Cannabis Dispensary, and Cannabis Production Facility, and to specify that Cannabis Dispensary and Cannabis Production Facilities are not permitted in Electoral Areas E and H.

The public hearing is Tuesday, February 18, at Columbia Valley Community Centre, 1202 Kosikar Road, Lindell Beach, BC

Public Information Meeting: 6:30 pm

Public Hearing: 7:00 pm

Cannabis Zoning Regulation Information Package [PDF – 513 KB]