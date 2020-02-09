Dementia Family Care Giving Working in Abbotsford, Chilliwack – February 20 & 21

Abbotsford – Supporting a person living with dementia at home requires caregivers to get help to navigate the health-care system and receive support from family and friends.

People cannot travel the dementia journey alone, says the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C.

To help the many family caregivers in Abbotsford, the Society brings its free Accessing Services workshop here on Thursday, February 20. It is designed for residents who are supporting a person living with dementia at home.

The session reviews strategies for accessing support through a variety of sources in the community, from family and friends to the health-care system.

It also explores challenges that can arise when accessing services and support. Participants will learn strategies for working with service providers and acting as an advocate.

To help family caregivers in Chilliwack adjust, the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings a free workshop to the area on Friday, February 21.

The session runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Landing Sports Centre’s Clover Room, 45530 Spadina Avenue. Pre-registration is required by contacting 604-702-4603 or info.southfraser@alzheimerbc.org.

If you are living with dementia or have questions about the disease, visit www.alzheimerbc.org and call the First Link® Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033 (English), 1-833-674-5007 (Cantonese and Mandarin) or 1-833-674-5003 (Punjabi).