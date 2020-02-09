UPDATE – Chilliwack Five Corners Construction, Re-Design Underway – Sewer Work Starts February 15

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Five Corners construction, re-design and parking stall movement as well as storm sewer work has started.

And so has the traffic challenges.

Works include new traffic signal, streetlights and approximately 80m of water main, 700m of curb/sidewalk and 3,000 sq. m of paving.

This will accompany the new downtown development that Algra Brothers started in the core almost two years ago (2018).

The Chilliwack BIA took to social media with the heads up that sewer upgrades will commence next Saturday, February 15th, with a tentative completion date of April 30th. The City of Chilliwack and it’s contractors will communicate with businesses over the next week.

Hats off to crews working in the rain. At least it’s not snow!