Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor Wins Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Pebble Beach, California (CP/AP/TSN/MSN) – Abbotsford’s Nick Taylor (-19) shoots a two-under 70 to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He becomes the first Canadian to ever win the event.

Taylor, 31, held a one-shot lead over Phil Mickelson going into Sunday, but was able to hold him off en route to his second win on tour. He closed with a 2-under 70 for a four-shot victory over Kevin Streelman (68).

His first win on Tour came at the Sanderson Farms Championship in 2014.

Taylor was born in Winnipeg and grew up in Abbotsford. His home golf course is Ledgeview Golf and Country Club.

In 2008, Taylor qualified for the U.S. Open, in which he missed the cut by three strokes. He also finished T-53 at the 2008 RBC Canadian Open

Congratulations to our 2020 Champion, Nick Taylor! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/fktEnmXrCM — ATTPebbleBeachProAm (@attproam) February 10, 2020