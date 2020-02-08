UFV Sports Saturday

Wrestling: Atwal earns athlete of the year honours as Cascades net five medals at CW championships

The University of the Fraser Valley wrestling program turned in an outstanding collective performance at the Canada West wrestling championships in Calgary, and it was Amar Atwal leading the way.

Atwal dominated the men’s 76 kilogram weight class, upsetting reigning Canada West champ Miles Kent of the Alberta Golden Bears on his way to a perfect 3-0 record in the round robin. He was rewarded with the Canada West male athlete of the year award, as voted by the coaches. The sophomore from Surrey, B.C. becomes the second straight Cascade to earn the CW wrestler of the year accolade, following in the footsteps of Brad Hildenbrandt, last year’s winner.

The rest of the Cascades’ contingent won no less than silver in their respective weight classes. Jason Bains joined Atwal on the top step of the podium, winning the men’s 100 kg; Calista Espinosa took silver in the women’s 48 kg; Ali Rahguzar finished second in the highly competitive men’s 68 kg; and Karan Dhillon won silver in the men’s 90 kg.

“The team performed really well,” enthused coach Gurjot Kooner. “This is where we want to be at this point of the season. A lot of them will continue on after the U SPORTS championships (Feb. 21-22 in St. Catharines, Ont.) to the junior and senior national championships, and they’re all peaking at the right time. They all showed a lot of improvement this weekend.”

The Cascades brought the smallest roster to the CW championships, but they showed their quality right away, going 5-0 in their first dual vs. the host Calgary Dinos.

As for the UFV gold medalists, Atwal opened with an 11-2 decision vs. Calgary’s John Fayad, and followed with a technical-superiority victory (16-6) over Saskatchewan’s Micah Heide. His finale was against the favoured Kent, who built an early lead, but Atwal rallied. Off a scramble, he trapped Kent on his back for the pin.

Bains crushed the competition at 100 kg, winning both of his matches – vs. Caglary’s Steven Sheppard and Saskatchewan’s Reid Smyth – by technical superiority, 10-0.

“Amar wrestled really well, didn’t make any mistakes,” Kooner said. “His offence is really good, his hand fighting is really good, he just had to have the confidence he can beat those guys.

“And Jason wasn’t challenged too much at this tournament, but we’ll see how it goes at U SPORTS.”

Saskatchewan won the men’s team title with 43 points, ahead of Alberta (38), Calgary (30) and UFV (20). In women’s action, Calgary topped the field with 36 points to outdistance Sask (32), Alberta (22) and UFV (4).

Men’s Volleyball (Jordie Arthur, Cascades communications assistant): Avalanche complete sweep of Cascades

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s volleyball team dropped a three-set decision to the College of the Rockies Avalanche for the second consecutive day on Saturday in Cranbrook.

The Avalanche (8-16) prevailed 25-19, 25-13, and 25-14 to wrap up the weekend sweep over the Cascades (5-17). The result locks UFV into the PACWEST’s sixth seed with one week remaining in the regular season.

Cascades head coach Nathan Bennett had lauded his team’s battle level in Friday’s hard-fought loss at COTR – all three sets were decided by the minimum two points – but felt his team was unable to match that level in Saturday’s rematch.

“It was the exact opposite of what we saw yesterday, and what we expected,” Bennett analyzed. “But at the end of the day, our playoff position is solidified, and we’ll start to prepare for the 20th of February.”

The Cascades took a 9-4 lead in the first with Caleb Kastelein and Landon Uy each posting two kills, but it was short-lived as the Avalanche surged back to even the match 10-10 after consecutive blocks by Carter Brodner and Mason Hoffman. COTR gained a 16-13 advantage following a Gustavo Bertoli ace. The teams traded points through the middle of the set, but the Avalanche closed it out 25-19 after scoring the final three points.

Bertoli once again used his serving to bolster his club in the second, knocking down consecutive aces to give COTR a 4-1 lead. UFV chipped away at the deficit, eventually levelling the score at nine apiece, but the Avalanche would not be stopped as they put up 16 of the next 20 points to take it 25-13.

COTR flew out to an 8-3 lead in the third on Quinn Grist’s third kill of the set. The Avalanche would make no mistake from there, extending their lead to 18-9 and they sealed the victory on a Bertoli kill, 25-14.

Kastelein paced the Cascades with seven kills, while Uy added three kills and a team-high eight digs.

Grist and Hudson Goertz shared the team lead in kills for the Avalanche with seven apiece, while Bertoli had a large impact adding six kills and four aces.

The Cascades volleyball teams conclude the PACWEST regular season this week, taking on crosstown rival Columbia Bible College in a home-and-home set. Games run Friday at CBC (women 6 p.m., men 8 p.m.) and Saturday at UFV (women 5 p.m., men 7 p.m.).

Women’s Volleyball: Avalanche rally past Cascades for four-set win

A promising start gave way to a tough finish for the University of the Fraser Valley women’s volleyball team, as they fell in four sets to the College of the Rockies Avalanche on Saturday afternoon in Cranbrook.

The Cascades (9-13) took the first set 25-20, but the Avalanche (10-14) came roaring back to take the next three – 27-25, 25-19 and 25-23.

“I just think we’re working really hard to create a cushion in sets, and then we relax and lose the urgency,” UFV head coach Janelle Rozema said, analyzing the Avalanche’s propensity for comebacks, both in Friday’s five-set UFV win and again on Saturday. “When we go on a run, we need to have more of a killer instinct. We didn’t have that today. It really affected us when they battled their way back in, and we got a little bit nervous.”

In the first set, the Cascades raced out to a 10-4 lead on the strength of seven straight serves from Chelsea Kidd, capped by an ace. Middle Sedona Arabsky thrived during this stretch, hammering down three straight kills. The Avalanche would rally to cut the deficit to 21-20, but UFV reeled off the next four points, with Amanda Matsui coming through with back-to-back aces to close it out.

The Avalanche quickly seized control in the second, building a 7-2 advantage. They carried that lead throughout much of the set, but UFV staged a late rally, chopping down a 21-15 deficit to tie it 22-22 with Matsui picking up a pair of kills during the surge. The Cascades would go up 24-23, but COTR staved off set point and went on to take it 27-25 after back-to-back attack errors for UFV.

The hosts took over the third set in the middle stages, with a pair of Taylor Whittall kills helping the Avalanche pull ahead 19-14. UFV battled back to within 21-19 after an Arabsky kill and a Kristen McBride service ace in succession, but COTR responded with four straight points, highlighted by two aces from Abigail Gruenhage to close it out.

The Cascades appeared in control in the fourth, building leads of 11-4 and 21-16, but COTR’s Claire Sheppard served for five straight points and Whittall picked up three key kills as the Avalanche rallied to take a 23-21 lead. Whittall wrapped things up with a kill.

UFV’s outside hitters – Matsui (14 kills, 12 digs), Kidd (14 kills, 10 digs) and McBride (10 kills, 14 digs) – all had double-doubles, and Arabsky notched eight kills. Setter Kara Williams finished with 35 assists.

Ecaterina Arabadji (13), Whittall (10) and Maisa Orosz (10) all hit double-digit kills for COTR.

The Cascades volleyball teams conclude the PACWEST regular season this week, taking on crosstown rival Columbia Bible College in a home-and-home set. Games run Friday at CBC (women 6 p.m., men 8 p.m.) and Saturday at UFV (women 5 p.m., men 7 p.m.).