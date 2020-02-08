TWU Sports Saturday – Senior Athlete Appreciation Night – Hoops, Hockey, Track

Men’s Hockey

Two goals from Jordan Bogress (Ladner, B.C.) and Hayden Guilderson (Chilliwack, B.C.), and 20 saves from Isaac LaBelle (Saskatoon, Sask.) pushed the Trinity Western Spartans to an 8-1 victory over the Victoria Vikes Saturday at the Aldergrove Credit Union Community Centre.

The win was TWU’s fifth straight, as their record improves to a BCIHL leading 17-1-0-1 record. The loss drops Victoria to 5-14-0-1.

The Spartans also got goals from Elijah and Trent Vilio (Aldergrove, B.C.), Brayden Brown (Calgary) and Jarrett Fontaine (Humboldt, Sask.). The lone Vikes goal was scored by Blake Holowaty.

Tyler Rennie stopped 31 of 36 TWU shots, while Daniel Paul came in relief to stop 16 of 19 in the third period.

Guilderson scored his first of the game game off a wrister to give TWU a 1-0 lead just five minutes into the first. Less than four minutes later he assisted on another, as Elijah Vilio scored on the power play to make it 2-0 in favour of the home side.

TWU closed out the first period one more marker, as Trent Vilio scored with 6:32 left in the first to give the Spartans a three-goal lead entering the second period.



The Spartans then got another in the second, as Brown tipped in a Kade Vilio (Aldergrove, B.C.) centring pass with 3:39 left in the second to push TWU’s lead to 4-0.

Into the third a pair of Bogress goals at 15:19 and 13:16 then gave the Spartans a convincing 6-0 lead near the midway mark of the period. Holowaty would score with 12:58 left to bring the Vikes to within five, but Spartans captain Fontaine would score less than two minutes later to regain the six-goal differential.

Guilderson would add his second of the game with 1:12 left to close out the scoring and give TWU the 8-1 victory.

TWU went 1 for 7 on the power play (14.3%), while Victoria went scoreless on their only opportunity.

Men’s Basketball Closes Out Season With Loss

Daniel Stead (Langley) had a career-high 27 points while fifth-year Jack Nadelhoffer (Tigard, Ore.) added 21 points on Senior Athlete Appreciation Night as the Spartans fell 92-81 to Victoria to close out the 2019-20 season Saturday at the Langley Events Centre.

Stead led the Spartans with 27 points, including hitting six of seven from 3-point range. Nadelhoffer meanwhile had a double-double in his last game for TWU, chipping in with 12 rebounds alongside his 21 points. Fellow fifth-year and Spartans guard Ethan DaSilva (Calgary) had five rebounds and five assists.

Diego Maffia led the Vikes attack with 20 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Trent Monkman, Hayden Lejeune, and Scott Kellum each added five boards for Victoria.

After the Vikes opened by scoring the first three baskets of the game, TWU came back to tie it up at 8-8. The Spartans shooting however would go cold, as Victoria ended the quarter on a 16-5 run to take a 24-13 lead. Nadelhoffer led the Spartans with four points and four rebounds in the quarter, while Maffia had five first quarter points alongside three rebounds for the Vikes.

Maffia added back-to-back 3-pointers midway through the second quarter to give the Vikes their biggest lead at the time at 42-24. TWU would then go on an 11-7 run led by six points from Nadelhoffer as they entered the half down 49-35. Maffia went 3 for 4 (75%) from 3-point range in the quarter, while Nadelhoffer added 10 more points and three rebounds.

Stead then took over offensively for TWU in the third, scoring 12 of the Spartans 23 points, which included hitting all three of his 3-point attempts. Aaron Tesfagiorgis added nine third quarter points for the Vikes, as they led 72-58 heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans then brought the game to within reach in the fourth, after a Stead 3-pointer put TWU down just nine at 85-76. Both teams would trade points for the rest of the quarter, as the Vikes held on for the 91-82 win.

TWU shot 48% (28-59) from the field, while Victoria shot 45% (34-76).

Women’s Basketball

Trinity Western’s women’s basketball finished the 2019-20 season on a high, beating Victoria 68-64 on the Spartans Senior Athlete Appreciation Night Saturday at the Langley Events Centre.

The Spartans trailed by as much as 12 points before rallying in the fourth quarter to cap the season with a win. TWU outscored Victoria 26-13 over the final 10 minutes

With the victory, TWU (6-14) finishes the 2019-20 season with three wins in their final four games. The Vikes, who are playoff-bound, finish the year at 12-8.

TWU’s Kianna Wiens (Regina) had a team-high 18 points, while Jolene Vlieg (Leduc, Alta.) finished with 16 points and a team-high seven rebounds. Julia Marshall (Langley) had 14 points.

Nicole Fransson (Edmonton) made Spartans history, as she became the first TWU women’s basketball player to finish a season averaging a double-double. Fransson finished the year averaging 15.2 points and 10.3 rebounds per game after collecting four points and four rebounds Saturday.

Victoria’s Marissa Dheenshaw had a team-high 13 points and nine rebounds, while Tana Pankratz had 12 points and Morgan Roskelley had 11 points.

TWU shot 37.1 per cent from the field (23-62) while holding the Vikes to 36.4 per cent (20-55). Victoria had the edge on the glass (47-32) but TWU had just nine turnovers to the Vikes 16.

The Vikes raced out to a quick lead in the first quarter, taking a 17-8 lead after outscoring TWU 11-4 in the final five minutes of the frame.

The home side bounced back in the second quarter, out-scoring Victoria 16-14, to close the Vikes lead to seven points, 31-24, at halftime. Pankratz led the Vikes with 12 points at the break, while TWU put together a balanced offence in the opening 20 minutes, with Vlieg leading the Spartans with five points.

Victoria went back to work early in the second half, putting up 14 points to the Spartans six over the last five minutes of the third quarter to go into the fourth with a nine-point (51-42) lead.

However, the fourth quarter was a different story. TWU outscored Victoria 16-2 over a 4:48 span early in the fourth quarter, with Marshall and Wiens each collecting five points to help the Spartans take a 58-53 lead. Victoria got back within a point, at 60-59, but the Spartans held onto their lead the rest of the way.

Track and Field

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Trinity Western third-year sprinter Grace Konrad (Edmonton) continued her record-setting season, eclipsing her own 400m school record by more than a second, setting the new mark at 55.58 Saturday at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic. Fellow TWU sprinter Praise Olatoke (Glasgow, Scotland) equaled his own TWU record in the 60m, running 6.82 for the second time this year.

Konrad finished fourth overall in Albuquerque, bettering the previous TWU record of 56.60, which she ran at the UW Invitational Feb. 1 in Seattle. Konrad entered the weekend ranked first in Canada West in the 300m, which is the U SPORTS-run equivalent to the 400m.

Olatoke finished seventh in the 60m, with his time equaling the Spartans record that he set at the Golden Bear Open Jan.18 in Edmonton. The Scottish sprinter came into this weekend sitting atop the conference rankings.

Denzel Brown (Port Coquitlam, B.C.) posted a season’s best 13.90m to finish 14th in triple jump.

Cassidy Hutchison (Abbotsford, B.C.), who came into the weekend ranked sixth in Canada West in the 600m, finished 11th in the 800m (a non-U SPORTS distance) in 2:17.79.

UP NEXT

The Spartans will compete in the Husky Classic at the University of Washington Feb. 14-15, which will be followed by the Canada West Championships in Saskatoon Feb. 21-22.

TWU RESULTS

*TWU Record

DAY 2

WOMEN

400m

4th – Grace Konrad – 55.58*

800m

11th – Cassidy Hutcison – 2:17.79

60m Hurdles

12th – Mowa Adeleye – 8.92

Triple Jump

21st – Mowa Adeleye – 11.59m

MEN

60m

Qualifying

21st – Kenny Blackman Jr. – 7.01

25th – Ben Tjernagel – 7.04

40th – Romain Tourvieille de Labrouhe – 7.24

27th – Cedrick Iyumva – 7.34

51st – Chris Weiss – 7.53

52nd – Ethan Foster – 7.58

Preliminaries

7th – Praise Olatoke – 6.84q

Final

7th – Praise Olatoke – 6.82*

60m Hurdles

20th – David Boyd – 8.85

23rd – Chris Weiss – 9.51

24th – Ethan Foster – 9.66

Triple Jump

14th – Denzel Brown – 13.90m

DAY 1

WOMEN

200m

31st – Grace Konrad – 24.83*

Long Jump

18th – Rachel Jerome – 5.57m

200m (unseeded)

11th – Mowa Adeleye – 25.96

400m

17th – Romain Tourvieille de Labrouhe – 50.82

600m

13th – Cassidy Hutchison – 1:36.82

MEN

200m

6th – Praise Olatoke – 21.25

200m (unseeded)

16th – Kenny Blackman Jr. – 22.42

19th – Ben Tjernagel – 22.52

28th – Romain Tourvieille de Labrouhe – 23.02

41st – Cedrick Iyumva – 23.76

Pole Vault

1st – Giovanni Hernandez – 5.06m*

8th – Ethan Foster – J4.66m

Long Jump

35th – Ethan Foster – 6.27m