Sasquatch Resort Re-Opens For Skiers

Posted By: Don Lehn February 8, 2020

Sasquatch Mountain Resort- They are open for skiing !!!

Note, that there remains single lane alternating traffic (SLAT) on Hemlock Valley Road to Sasquatch Resort.

The hill will be running the shuttle Saturday and Sunday, so ensure you are reserving your spot by calling Guest Services (all details can be found on the Getting Here page). The shuttle fee will be waived for those retrieving vehicles from the previous weekend (1 guest per vehicle only). Please sign up for the shuttle by 3:00pm the day prior to riding.

If you are scheduled for a lesson today, please leave yourself enough time to arrive an hour early, so you can check in and get rentals if needed.

Mandatory chains will still be in effect as they have been getting a ton of snow (wahoo)!

24hr Snowfall: 26cm
48hr Snowfall: 33cm
7 Day Snowfall: 59cm
Top Base: 226cm
Lodge Base: 133cm
Cumulative: 520cm

Never Ever Day (Sunday February 9): Never ever tried skiing or snowboarding? Instructors are waiting for you. Get your lift ticket, rental and lesson for only $25.

