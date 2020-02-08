Grizzlies Defeat Chiefs On Minor Official Night

Chilliwack ( Vanni De Bartolo, Chiefs Play-by-Play broadcaster ) – Cody Monds and Alex DiPaulo each had a goal and an assist as the Victoria Grizzlies beat the Chilliwack Chiefs 4-1 Friday night at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

The win stretched the Grizzlies win streak to four games while sending Chilliwack to its fourth consecutive loss.

Monds opened the scoring for Victoria just past the midway mark of the first period when he was left alone in front of goaltender Kolby Thornton and was able to score his 21st of the season to make it 1-0 Victoria.

The Chiefs outshot the Grizzlies 12-7 after one period of play.

DiPaulo gave Victoria a 2-0 lead midway through period two in what would be the only goal of second period.

Just twenty-one seconds into the third period the Grizzlies extended the lead on a goal by Andrew Amousse and then just over four minutes later Brendan Bowie snapped a 42-game goalless drought by netting his second of the season past Thornton to give Victoria a commanding 4-0 lead. Nick Cherkowski scored the only goal for Chilliwack on a short-handed breakaway electing to shoot on goaltender Liam Souliere then getting his own rebound and putting it past the Grizzlies netminder for his first goal of the season.

The Chiefs finished 0-for-2 on the power-play while the Grizzlies went 0-for-5.

Chilliwack hosts Nanaimo Saturday night at the Coliseum. Game time is 7pm.

You can catch all the play-by-play action with Vanni De Bartolo and Tyler Garrah on Produce Gone Wild Chiefs hockey beginning with the pre-game show at 6:35pm.