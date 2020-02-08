Chilliwack MP Encourages Employers To Apply For Canada Summer Jobs Funding

Ottawa/Chilliwack – Mark Strahl, Member of Parliament for Chilliwack—Hope is encouraging employers to apply for funding to hire young Canadians this summer through the 2020 Canada Summer Jobs program.

“I encourage Chilliwack–Hope not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers and small businesses to apply for funding through the Canada Summer Jobs program,” stated MP Strahl. “This program helps young Canadians develop their skills and gain valuable workplace experience, all while building our workforce.”

To get more youth working, small businesses with up to 50 employees, not-for-profit organizations and public-sector employers can now apply for funding for Canada Summer Jobs 2020. Applications can be submitted until February 24, 2020.

The Canada Summer Jobs (CSJ) program creates summer job opportunities that provide valuable work experience for youth aged 15 to 30. These jobs help them gain the skills and experience they need to successfully join the workforce.

For more information and to apply, visit Canada.ca/Canada-summer-jobs or a Service Canada Centre.