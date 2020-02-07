Rosedale Cultural & Craft Market – Valentine Market – Saturday February 8

Rosedale – An early Valentines Day celebration on Saturday February 8. It’s the Rosedale Cultural & Craft Market – Valentine Market.

51375 Yale Road East in Rosedale.

Hosted by Rosedale Craft and Culture , admission is free. A Chilliwack based company working to build, encourage and help support the Rosedale and surrounding area communities. Supporting craft and culture, artisan, musician, gardener, or even an outdoor enthusiast, we provide an opportunity to contribute to the ever growing community and future of creative, expressive, impressive and as well the living world of arts crafts and culture.

