District Of Kent – Evacuation Order at Rockwell Drive Has Been Amended – Access To Non-Drinking Water, Disaster Relief

Kent – The State of Local Emergency (SoLE) continues to be in effect in the District of Kent due to damaged roads and potable water infrastructure.

The Evacuation Order has been amended as more than 20 properties now have access to non-drinking water under an advisory.

Potable water for these properties is now available for pick up at the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre located at 6660 Pioneer Avenue. This water may be used for consumption and cooking and is available only to residents who are no longer under the evacuation order. Proof of residency is required.

The District thanks the Chilliwack Water Store for generously donating 100 4L jugs of potable water.

Results of water testing are expected from Fraser Health by February 14. The District thanks the public for their patience and for staying away from the Rockwell Drive area to allow crews to work safely and expediently. Further updates will be provided as they become available.

Road access continues to be restricted to local traffic at this time.

Residents applying for Disaster Financial Assistance have until April 4, 2020 to submit their applications.

Each application must include name, contact number, address and signature.

Assistance is available to qualifying home owners, residential tenants, small business owners, farm owners and charitable organizations. Applicants should be aware of the following:

Financial assistance is provided for each accepted claim at 80 percent of the amount of total eligible damage that exceeds $1,000, to a maximum claim of $300,000.

Claims may be made in more than one category (i.e.: home owner and business owner).

A home owner or residential tenant must show that the home is their principal residence. Seasonal or recreational properties, hot tubs, patios, pools, garden tools, landscaping, luxury items (like jewelry, fur coats and collectibles), and recreational items (like bicycles) are not eligible for assistance.

Small business owners and farm owners must demonstrate it is their primary source of income. Owners of damaged rental property must apply and qualify as a small business.

Charitable organizations must provide a benefit of service to the community at large.

Applications for DFA must be submitted to Emergency Management BC (EMBC) within 90 days of the date that DFA was authorized.

Contact EMBC directly for questions about this program. If you phone and leave a message, your call will be returned. Applications may be submitted by mail, fax or email below.

Emergency Management BC

PO Box 9201 Stn Prov Govt

Victoria BC V8W 9J1

Toll Free Phone: 1-888-257-4777

Toll Free Fax: 250-952-5542

Email: dfa@gov.bc.ca

Website: www.gov.bc.ca/disasterfinancialassistance