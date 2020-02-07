CBC Bearcats In Search Of New Women’s Volleyball Coach

Abbotsford – After nine years as Head Coach of the Women’s Volleyball Team, Duncan Harrison will finish his tenure behind the Bearcats bench this spring.

“I want to thank the entire CBC community; students, staff, faculty, but especially the athletes that I was so fortunate to coach. It has been a true blessing to coach at CBC. I hope that I was able to give a fraction of what I received in return. Thank you everyone,” said Harrison.

“As our longest standing Bearcats head coach Duncan has brought his strong work ethic, dedication and unwavering loyalty to Bearcats Athletics and the teams he has coached. I want to thank Duncan for all the time, energy and effort he has put into the lives of his players over the years. As an Athletics program we will miss Duncan as a colleague and friend,” said Columbia Bible College Director of Athletics and Recreation, Mike Teeter. “We wish Duncan the very best as he continues training young volleyball players with Centre Court Volleyball Academy.”

With news of Harrison’s departure CBC Bearcats Athletics will start their search immediately for the next Women’s Volleyball Head Coach. “We are looking for a coach who is a strong leader and will bring an attitude of excellence to our women’s volleyball program. Ideally this person will embody our Bearcats Athletics values, while instilling the beliefs and behaviors in our student athletes that lead to winning performances and the fostering of a culture which positively impacts the student athletes experience on the court, in the classroom and in their faith journey,” shares Teeter.

Find out more about CBC Bearcats Athletics at https://www.columbiabc.edu/athletics

To apply for the Women’s Volleyball Head Coaching position, go to: https://www.columbiabc.edu/about/contact-us?section=employment