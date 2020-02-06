MOU Increases Trades Education and Employment Opportunities for BC’s Métis

Surrey – As part of its commitment to support success in trades education and apprenticeship for Indigenous communities, and actively working towards reconciliation, the Industry Training Authority (ITA), in partnership with Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC), is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

The MOU enables MNBC to strengthen employment opportunities for their communities, create an appropriate cultural approach to an apprenticeship pathway and experience, and support community members in obtaining certification in their trades.

“ITA has been a strong supporter of Métis people in B.C., and the signing of this MOU ensures that Métis apprentices will always have access to a sponsor as they move through their trades training towards their Red Seal,” said Clara Morin Dal Col, President of Métis Nation British Columbia. “Completing trades training will have a major impact on not only the individual, but it also sets an example for future generations. This MOU demonstrates ITA’s commitment to Indigenous apprentices and is yet another way that MNBC can support its most valuable resource—its people.”

“I am pleased to know we are offering one more level of support to our Métis apprentices,” said Susie Hooper, Regional Director and Minister of Employment and Training for MNBC. “Removing barriers means greater success for our people which leads to stronger families and communities.”