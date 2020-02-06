chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Debora Green, Katie McKay and Doug Wickers : February 6, 2020 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Debora Green, Katie McKay and Doug Wickers : February 6, 2020
Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:
– Operators of Teskey Road Recovery House request an extension to their temporary use permit.
– UFV is closely monitoring the Coronavirus outbreak progress locally and worldwide.
– Chilliwack’s Brie Skonberg heads to the Junos.And …
– Rain Wind Sunshine Snow Rain … make up your mind mother nature!
News Director: @Don Lehn
Guest Anchor: Doug Wickers
Maritime Travel Segment: Debora Green, Maritime Travel
What’s On Chilliwack!: Katie McKay, publisher, What’s On Chilliwack! Magazine
#chilliwack, City of Chilliwack
