chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Debora Green, Katie McKay and Doug Wickers : February 6, 2020 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn, Debora Green, Katie McKay and Doug Wickers : February 6, 2020

Headline news most affecting Chilliwack this week:

– Operators of Teskey Road Recovery House request an extension to their temporary use permit.

– UFV is closely monitoring the Coronavirus outbreak progress locally and worldwide.

– Chilliwack’s Brie Skonberg heads to the Junos.And …

– Rain Wind Sunshine Snow Rain … make up your mind mother nature!

News Director: @Don Lehn

Guest Anchor: Doug Wickers

Maritime Travel Segment: Debora Green, Maritime Travel

What’s On Chilliwack!: Katie McKay, publisher, What’s On Chilliwack! Magazine

