Alternating Single Lane Access To Be Restored On Hemlock Valley Road By Friday Morning

Hemlock Valley/Agassiz/Sasquatch Resort – The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure advises that single-lane alternating traffic will begin on Hemlock Valley Road at 8 a.m. on Friday, February 7.

Drivers should expect delays of up to an hour, as crews and equipment are still working to fully complete the emergency repairs that will require traffic to be stopped intermittently. Vehicles are restricted to 80% of legal axle loading at this time.

The ministry thanks all residents and travellers for their ongoing patience while repairs continue. It also extends its gratitude to the hard-working crews who have been out around the clock to ensure safe access is restored as quickly as possible.

Drivers are asked to watch for workers and traffic control personnel. For the most up-to-date highway travel information, check @DriveBC on Twitter or visit: DriveBC.ca