Teskey Recovery House Receives 6 Year Green Light To Remain In Business And Help Men Recover From Addiction

Chilliwack – FEBRUARY 5 UPDATE – Chilliwack City Council met on Tuesday night and part of the agenda was to hear arguments that Teskey House (Road to Recovery) remain in operation. Council agreed with staff reports that the 6 year TUP Temporary Use Permit be granted ( 3 years plus a three year extension but the Owners do NOT have to go before council).

Teskey House is a First and Second Stage facility. The house is in a residential neighbourhood and therefore a TUP for the 10 residents must be approved every so often through Council.

The Men only recovery program is 12 Step based with an onsite counsellor who provides daily client support through individual and group sessions.

There is a zero tolerance policy in effect, with No Exceptions.

Owner operator Leonard Jones was obviously pleased. Posting to Facebook:

FEBRUARY 3 ORIGINAL STORY – During the next Chilliwack City Council meeting, 7PM, February 4, the operators of Teskey Road Recovery House will ask that their temporary use permit be extended.

In short, allowing them to help men recover from drugs and alcohol.

Staff guides clients through courses in relapse prevention, mental health, coping with stress and building self-esteem.

Operator and owner Leonard Jones has always had a great working relationship with the neighbours, so it appears there will be very little negative dialogue from the neighbours. Of course, in a public setting, anything might happen.

The Tuesday evening public hearing will be in the chambers at Chilliwack City Hall.

