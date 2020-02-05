BC Housing Assessing Flood Damage Along Rockwell Drive In Agassiz

Agassiz/Kent/Harrison – A State of Local Emergency (SoLE) continues to be in effect in the District of Kent due to damaged roads and potable water infrastructure.

Security and police will continue to be present in the affected area and property owners who remained onsite are encouraged to cooperate with security and stay inside their homes for their safety.

As of 2 p.m. on February 5, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure has implemented a full road closure in the evacuated area to allow crews to work more quickly to restore road access and allow the District of Kent to repair water lines followed by testing according to Fraser Health standards. Until testing is completed, residents in the evacuated area are asked not to drink or use the water for cooking until approved by the District of Kent.

On February 6, at the request of the District of Kent, a team from BC Housing will be present to conduct rapid damage assessment of the homes in the evacuated area.

A checkpoint on Rockwell Drive has been established for security purposes:

•Property owners accessing Rockwell Drive and outside the evacuated area will be required to produce proof of residency; and

•Property owners within the evacuated area requiring access to their property must sign off on a waiver form.

For updates on the SoLE and to access information on the Provincial Disaster Financial Assistance Program, please see https://www.kentbc.ca/eoc