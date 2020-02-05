Two Abbotsford Superstore Fraudsters Turn Themselves Into Police

Abbotsford – FEBRUARY 5 UPDATE – The two suspects that APD were searching for have turned themselves in. APD Sgt Judy Bird told FVN that their names can not be released at this time as formal charges have yet to be laid.

FEBRUARY 4 ORIGINAL STORY – Abbotsford Police Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance to identify this couple involved in a fraud at the local department store.

On January 25, 2020 at 9:37 pm, the two pictured suspects entered the Superstore located at 2855 Gladwin Road. They were observed switching tags on numerous items. The couple proceeded through check-out with the price swapped items. When the store employee confronted the couple in the parking lot, the male suspect produced a knife and threatened the staff. The couple left the shopping cart with the merchandise behind and were last seen fleeing the parking lot in a dark colored vehicle.

If you recognize either of these two suspects, please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Courtesy APD