Special Olympics 2020 In Thunder Bay – Abbotsford, Chilliwack Althetes To Make Their Mark

Thunder Bay/Fraser Valley – From February 25 to 29, Special Olympics BC’s largest-ever provincial winter team will pursue personal bests at the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games Thunder Bay 2020. Comprised of 143 athletes with intellectual disabilities, 42 volunteer coaches, and 13 mission staff from 42 communities around the province, Special Olympics Team BC 2020 is well prepared to shine on the national stage and showcase their abilities.

The team includes three athletes and three volunteer coaches from Special Olympics BC – Abbotsford, and five athletes and one volunteer mission staff member from SOBC – Chilliwack:

· Team BC Valley Cats 5-pin bowling team athletes Corey Bennett (Chilliwack), Justin Blenkin (Rosedale), Aliza Eagletree (Rosedale), Julie Prachnau (Chilliwack), and Derek Trainor (Chilliwack)

· Valley Cats coach Leslie Bowling (Abbotsford)

· Team BC Cougars floor hockey floor hockey player Austin Johnston (Abbotsford) and coach Bruce Watkins (Abbotsford)

· Speed skating athletes Chris Hamilton (Abbotsford) and Paige Norton (Abbotsford)

· Speed skating coach Donna Bilous (Abbotsford)

· Speed skating mission staff member Wayne Williams (Chilliwack)

Special Olympics Team BC 2020 will be competing in eight sports in Thunder Bay, Ont.: 5-pin bowling, alpine skiing, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, floor hockey, snowshoeing, and speed skating. This is the first time 5-pin bowling will be part of National Winter Games, having previously been part of the summer sport cycle.

