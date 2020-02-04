Open House February 11 On How Chilliwack Zoning By-Laws Work

Chilliwack – You have seen the signs many times in front of a property. Application to re-zone. But what does that actually mean? What is the process. All that is explained as the City of Chilliwack holds an open house on Tuesday February 11 at Evergreen Hall.

From the City website – The City is currently re-writing Chilliwack’s Zoning Bylaw and we’re ready to share the recommendations for a new set of rules to help implement the City’s vision as laid out within the 2040 Official Community Plan.

You’re invited to our Open House to discuss the Zoning Bylaw review project. Come out, know your zone and the standards that tell you what you can do on your property. Learn more about all the changes contemplated in the new Zoning Bylaw. Tell them what you think of the new Zoning Bylaw.

Let’s Talk Zoning

Tuesday, February 11th, 2020

6:30 to 8:00 pm

Evergreen Hall – 9291 Corbould Street

Presentation starts at 6:45 pm

For more information, contact the Planning Department at 604.793.2906 or planning@chilliwack.com.