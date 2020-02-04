On the Heels Of The “Atmospheric River” …. Snowfall Warning, 5-20 cms

Fraser Valley – OK we had snow, then the heavy rain and wind and flooding.

Now insult to injury as Environment Canada issues a special weather statement.

More snow…

4:51 AM PST Tuesday 04 February 2020

Snowfall warning in effect for:

Fraser Valley – central including Chilliwack

Fraser Valley – east including Hope

Fraser Valley – west including Abbotsford

Snowfall with total amounts of 5 to 20 cm is expected today and tonight.



A favourable set up for widespread low elevation snow over the south coast is shaping up for today and tonight. A front will track down the BC coast beginning this morning and combine with a cool airmass to produce snow across the lowlands.



Snowfall amounts will vary significantly across the region. The air will be cool, but not truly Arctic, so snowfall amounts will vary with proximity to the water, elevation and intensity of precipitation.



Anywhere from 5 to 20 cm of heavy, wet snow is expected. The highest amounts are expected over the northern and inland sections of Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley where the snow will persist the longest, until tonight or Wednesday morning.



Warmer air will arrive faster over Sunshine Coast, East Vancouver Island, and the southwestern sections of Metro Vancouver and the transition to rain there will start this afternoon or evening.