Federal Court of Appeal Sides With Ottawa On Trans Mountain Challenge

Ottawa (with files from MSN) – This decision may not heal the wounds, but it is a major victory for Ottawa and the plans to push through the Trans Mountain pipeline project.

The Federal Court of Appeal has dismissed a challenge to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Four B.C First Nations filed court challenges in 2019 after the Feds approved the project.

A court hearing in December focused on the government’s consultation with the First Nations between August 2018 and June 2019.

The BC NDP government also tried to slow down this process, but to no avail.( Via legal action against the Province of Alberta).

However, on Tuesday the Federal Court said the Indigenous groups did not show that Canada failed to meet its duty to consult and accommodate during the re-initiated consultations.

The entire legal document can be found below:

FCA dismisses applications challenging the second approval of the Trans Mountain Pipeline Project: https://t.co/gsIjYO66TI — Federal Court of Appeal (@FedCourtApp_en) February 4, 2020