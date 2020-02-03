Most Western Canadians Don’t Know How To File Their Income Tax

Fraser Valley/Vancouver – T-4 slips are slowly arriving for workers and tax season is here.

With tax season officially upon us, I wanted to reach out with some interesting Western Canadian survey findings that definitely hit home for those of us in BC.

According to a recent survey commissioned by TurboTax Canada, 78 per cent of Western Canadians never learned how to file their taxes in high school, and of those who didn’t learn, 98 per cent of Western Canadians wish they had!



From this survey they also found that 67% of Western Canadians who filed their most recent taxes with an accountant or tax professional, did so because they didn’t feel confident enough to file without an expert.



With this in mind, it’s no surprise that tax season comes with an onset of stress, as we struggle to balance everything in our lives while also ensuring we are getting our taxes done right.

All this according to Susan Watkin, Tax Expert for TurboTax Canada.

It’s not as scary as it seems. Take some time and do research and literally, interview accountants on how they can help you. If you don’t feel comfortable, find someone else.

The tax deadline is April 30.