BCHL Realigns for 2020-21 – Chilliwack, Langley and Surrey Now In “Coastal Conference”

TOPICS:

Posted By: Don Lehn February 3, 2020

Fraser Valley – The BCHL Board of Governors held its semi-annual meeting on Jan. 23 and approved a new configuration for the 2020-21 season.

Realignment

With the expansion Cranbrook Bucks beginning their inaugural campaign next year, the Board voted in favour of changing to a two-conference system with nine teams on each side.

The Coastal Conference will consist of the current Island and Mainland Division teams, minus the Prince George Spruce Kings, while the Interior Conference will see Cranbrook added as well as Prince George.

The breakdown is as follows:

Coastal ConferenceInterior Conference
Alberni Valley BulldogsCranbrook Bucks
Chilliwack ChiefsMerritt Centennials
Coquitlam ExpressPenticton Vees
Cowichan Valley CapitalsPrince George Spruce Kings
Langley RivermenSalmon Arm Silverbacks
Nanaimo ClippersTrail Smoke Eaters
Powell River KingsVernon Vipers
Surrey EaglesWenatchee Wild
Victoria GrizzliesWest Kelowna Warriors

“With Cranbrook coming into the league next year, the league and the Board recognized the need to alter our current divisional alignment,” said BCHL Executive Director Steven Cocker. “The new format makes the most sense geographically and is a logical step for the future of the BCHL.”

Schedule

The league has also announced that it is moving from a 58-game schedule to 54, as well as a later start date in September.

“The decision to reduce our games next season to 54 was a difficult move but, with our league mandate around player safety, we see this as what’s best for the development of our players,” said Cocker. “This will also result in fewer 3-in-3 weekends and proper rest between games in order to maximize time for practice and recovery.”

“Another important component of the schedule was getting out of the month of August, our camps will now open in early September with season openers at the end of the month. We feel this will best serve our athletes in their out-of-season development.”

Playoffs

On top of the changes to next season, the Board also voted to slightly alter the playoff format for this season by having the two crossover teams re-seed in the Interior Division based on their point totals, rather than being put into the seventh and eight slots automatically.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "BCHL Realigns for 2020-21 – Chilliwack, Langley and Surrey Now In “Coastal Conference”"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.