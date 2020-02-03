7AM Monday UPDATE on Sasquatch Mountain Resort Closure – MLA Wants Chopper Patrons Reimbursed, VIDEO of Road Repair

Hemlock Valley/Kent – 7AM MONDAY FEBRUARY 3 UPDATE – Once again, local Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness is sounding off on the situation on top of the mountain (Sasquatch Resort). He was critical on the response for BC Hydro to get power up and running. Now those that paid $150 a person to use a TRK Helicopter to shuttle off the mountain, should be reimbursed by the NDP government.

Road crews still main that the lone road to the resort may only have one lane ready to go by the end of the week.

100s at Hemlock Valley in my riding had to pay $150 to be evacuated by helicopter this weekend when a flood blocked the only road to the mountain. According to BC's Evacuation Operational Guide, this is the responsibility of government, & should be repaid. #bcpoli @GlobalBC — Laurie Throness (@LaurieThroness) February 3, 2020

FEBRUARY 2 – 3:30PM UPDATE – BC Transportation has video on repair work on Hemlock Valley Road.

VIDEO: via @DriveBC – crews work to address Hemlock Valley Rd. Closed in both directions due to mudslide between @SasquatchResort to 2 km south. Detour not available. Check for updates here: https://t.co/Od7ERqQhz4 #agassiz pic.twitter.com/qifDiMXiKl — BC Transportation (@TranBC) February 2, 2020

2PM UPDATE – From the website ( as the chopper shuttle flies over Chilliwack and can be heard over head of the FVN office).

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness took to social media, concerned about lack of power to the resort and why BC Hydro is not providing timely updates.

I have hundreds of people in my riding trapped on top of a mountain with no power, and I've been calling @bchydro for 2 days with no response. I know you're busy, but my people deserve a call. @BCHydroCEO #bcpoli — Laurie Throness (@LaurieThroness) February 2, 2020

Shortly after that was sent, voila!

Looks like @bchydro will be assessing the power situation at #HemlockValley via helicopter today. Hopefully crews can be airlifted to the affected area(s) and power can be restored quickly… https://t.co/ZiBuFUPisq — Randy M 🇨🇦 (@anonymousskiguy) February 2, 2020

Power came back on around the same time as your tweet. Thank you! — Randy M 🇨🇦 (@anonymousskiguy) February 2, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY – At 6:45 AM Sunday, management of the Sasquatch Resort issued an update.

Two nights ago there was a landslide on Hemlock Valley road on the resort side just past the avalanche area leaving it impassable to vehicles in both directions.



The resort remains closed for activities until the roads are open again. Crews have been dispatched to the scene and are working hard to repair the roads to get back open to the public.



As much as we would like to open the mountain for the many families and individuals currently on the mountain and those wanting to come up, we are left with no choice but to suspend all activities on hill until the road is back open.



We will continue breakfast service as scheduled in the cafeteria to feed guests staying on the mountain and Molly’s Pub will also be opening as per its usual schedule at 11am.



Anyone in need of food, specific supplies, medical needs, etc, is advised to come and speak with someone from our guest services team and we will do our best to accommodate requests and help ensure everyone has whatever needed to stay comfortable.



Crews from the ministry of transportation are currently working around the clock to get roads back open but unfortunately we are still waiting on updates from BC Hydro regarding an ETA for power. As per Drive BC’s website, they are expecting to have an update at 9:00am today.



We would like to thank the community for their patience and support of everyone both on and off mountain who have offered assistance, and supplies to those impacted by the situation. We will continue to offer fun, movies and games in the cafeteria throughout the duration of this situation in our “family warmup zone.”



Lodge will continue to run on the generator to offer a warm refuge for those needing somewhere to hang out, hot meals, cold drinks, Wifi, and somewhere to charge devices.



Helicopter Shuttle

There is the option to take a TRK Helicopter down the mountain which will deliver you straight to the Chilliwack Airport. Cost will be $150 per person and is scheduled to leave every 45 minutes today starting at 9am.



To sign up, please visit Guest Services. All guests signing up for the helicopters today should be at Guest Services for 8:30am this morning to sign up for their preferred time slot. They will also be running Monday if there are enough people (12 individuals) to fill the helicopters.



Individuals heading down on the helicopter are encouraged to pack light, bringing only necessities and to leave cars in parking lot 1 near light pole.



Roads pending – a shuttle will be running Saturday/Sunday from Chilliwack, Abbotsford and Mission to get those needing a ride to their vehicle back up the mountain.



Thank you so much to everybody who has pulled together to help each other out during this time up here. Please stay tuned for regular updates over our social media platforms and website; we will be posting as soon as we receive updates from the road crews and BC Hydro!

