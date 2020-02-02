Groundhog Day 2020 – Early Spring (VIDEO with a Super Bowl Commercial !!)

Punxsutawney, Penn/Wiarton, Ontario (Weather Network/MSN News) – After this weekend’s torrential rain, we need a break… and a hopeful prediction.
So, the Groundhogs have spoken and the decision is?
Wiarton Willie says: EARLY SPRING
Willie initially announced 6 more weeks, but had second thoughts.
Punxsutawney Phil says: EARLY SPRING
Yes there are other Groundhogs, but we in the media take this soooo seriously that , well, we just go with the veterans who have been around the longest.
We now return you to a certain Bill Murray and Andie McDowell movie.
