Enbridge Supports Fraser Canyon Hospital with $10K Donation

Posted By: Don Lehn February 2, 2020

Hope – Representatives from Westcoast Enbridge were in Hope to present a $10,000 donation to the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation (FVHCF) for the purchase of a new stretcher bed for the Fraser Canyon Hospital emergency room.

“We are raising funds to replace 4 of the emergency stretchers for Fraser Canyon Hospital,” stated Liz Harris, Executive Director.  “We are grateful for partners like Enbridge.”

The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation continues to fund vital equipment and programs for Fraser Canyon Hospital; all funds raised in Hope support the Fraser Canyon Hospital.

