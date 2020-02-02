Curl BC Mixed Doubles Open Playdown – Hope Curling Club, February 1-2

Hope – You can watch Hope Curling Club members, Deb McKinney and Terry Foord, as they compete in the the final Curl BC Mixed Doubles playdown event for the remaining two berths for the provincial championship.

The Curl BC Mixed Doubles Open Playdown are at the Hope Curling Club on February 1-2.

Draw times can be found here: http://bot.curlbc.ca//web/Comp?compid=3187

Updates on Instagram www.instagram.com/HopeCurlingClub.Rocks

And mark your calendars for the Curl BC Mixed Doubles Provincial Championship , also at the Hope Curling Club February 26 – March 1, 2020.