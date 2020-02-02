Chilliwack Canada Day Coordinators Needed – Application Deadline Friday February 7

TOPICS:
City of Chilliwack - Canada Day Chilliwack Townshend Park 2019

Posted By: Don Lehn February 2, 2020

Chilliwack – Yes Canada Day sounds so far away, but the organization for the events starts now!

The City of Chilliwack has an Independent Event Contractor Call-Out and they are looking for contractors to fill several positions to help make this year’s Canada Day celebrations the best yet.

Proposals are due to Ted Chu, Community Coordinator by Friday, February 7 at 4:00 pm. For more information about each of these opportunities and to apply, click the links above or contact:

Ted Chu, Community Coordinator
City of Chilliwack
604.793.2749
chu@chilliwack.com

City of Chilliwack – Canada Day Chilliwack Townshend Park 2019
SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

Related Articles

Be the first to comment on "Chilliwack Canada Day Coordinators Needed – Application Deadline Friday February 7"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.