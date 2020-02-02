Chilliwack Canada Day Coordinators Needed – Application Deadline Friday February 7

Chilliwack – Yes Canada Day sounds so far away, but the organization for the events starts now!
The City of Chilliwack has an Independent Event Contractor Call-Out and they are looking for contractors to fill several positions to help make this year’s Canada Day celebrations the best yet.
- Activities Coordinator
- Food and Market Coordinator
- Sponsorships Coordinator
- Stage Coordinator
- Volunteer Coordinator
Proposals are due to Ted Chu, Community Coordinator by Friday, February 7 at 4:00 pm. For more information about each of these opportunities and to apply, click the links above or contact:
Ted Chu, Community Coordinator
City of Chilliwack
604.793.2749
chu@chilliwack.com
