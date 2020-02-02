Chilliwack Canada Day Coordinators Needed – Application Deadline Friday February 7

Chilliwack – Yes Canada Day sounds so far away, but the organization for the events starts now!

The City of Chilliwack has an Independent Event Contractor Call-Out and they are looking for contractors to fill several positions to help make this year’s Canada Day celebrations the best yet.

Proposals are due to Ted Chu, Community Coordinator by Friday, February 7 at 4:00 pm. For more information about each of these opportunities and to apply, click the links above or contact:

Ted Chu, Community Coordinator

City of Chilliwack

604.793.2749

chu@chilliwack.com