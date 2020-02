Fraser Valley – The aftermath of this latest storm is a doozy. Thanks to you for the pictures via Facebook, Twitter and fvn@shaw.ca and keep them coming !

Massive wind storm creates major power outtages Tree down from Promontory crashes through power lines blocking Vedder Rd. North-South, north of roundabout. Traffic likely to be affected for hours.BC Hydro estimates power out to 14000 Chilliwack residents. 63 mm of rain fell over night in Chilliwack with wind damage in many locations. Vedder River highest level in several years with tonnes of debris being swept downstream.chillTV: Your TV, Your Way!™FVN – Fraser Valley News, Sports and Entertainment Posted by Chill TV on Saturday, February 1, 2020

#GoldenEars Park road will be closed until we complete an assessment of overnight water damage from the #BCStorm. There is at least one washout with the road surface undercut. We will update asap. pic.twitter.com/3tNb5XY2Fi — Alouette Parks (@AlouetteParks) February 1, 2020

The gravel/sandbar in the Vedder on Chilliwack Lake Road is NO more, as are all the fallen trees. Washed out: